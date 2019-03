A view on March 22, 2019, of the Pororoca phenomenon, the "magic" tidal bore that forms when the Amazon River's sweet water meets the salty waters of the Atlantic Ocean in Brazil's Para state. EFE/Maycon Nunes/Para state government

Scores of surfers and thousands of tourists converge each year on Brazil's Para state to enjoy the Pororoca phenomenon, the "magic" tidal bore that forms when the Amazon River's sweet water meets the salty waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

In 1500, Spanish explorer Vicente Pinzon discovered the tidal phenomenon when his ships were rocked by the powerful waves created by the meeting of the different types of water.