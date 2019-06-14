An autistic child is helped onto a surfboard, one of some 20 youngsters with that condition who on June 8, 2019, practice surfing on a Pacific Coast beach in Panama: this blend of sensations frees their minds and awakens their senses as part of a therapy for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). EFE-EPA/Carlos Lemos

At 10 in the morning some 20 children enjoy the breeze, waves and sand as they practice surfing on a Pacific Coast beach in Panama: this blend of sensations frees their minds and awakens their senses as part of a therapy for autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The little ones between ages 3 and 9 were brought to the sea by their parents and teachers, and after a moment of natural resistance, let themselves be carried away by the waves, which gradually calmed them down and brought out their cutest smiles.