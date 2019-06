"There are no weird foods, you're just lacking the context," says Emmy-winning journalist Matt Goulding in his guidelines to understanding Japanese culture through its cuisine in his guide "Sushi, ramen, sake."

Considered a disciple of the late chef Anthony Bourdain for his way of reading the world through cooking, Goulding has worked on documentaries and is the author of more than 20 books, one of which was dedicated to Spain.