A Japanese expert known as the "Sushi Samurai" was in the Canary Islands on Thursday to sample seaweed produced at the Spanish Bank of Algae to explore the potential of the farm.

Chef Hirotoshi Ogawa, who was appointed an ambassador by the Japanese government to share knowledge about the Asian country's culinary delicacies around the world, was visiting an algae research facility on the island of Gran Canaria to taste the vast range of seaweed the farm cultivates.