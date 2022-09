Serena Williams of the USA in action against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2022. EFE-EPA/SARAH YENESEL

In what will probably be her last United States Open, Serena Williams is determined to fight with everything in every match and showed it Wednesday with a spectacular 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 victory against world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.

At 40 and with 23 Grand Slam titles to her name, Serena continues to show her tireless competitive spirit and delayed her tennis goodbye, which she announced weeks before the start of the US Open, suggesting it would be after this tournament.