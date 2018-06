Swedish Academy member Katarina Frostenson (R) and Jean-Claude Arnault (L) attend the Kings Nobel dinner at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, December 11, 2001 EPA-EFE (FILE)/JONAS EKSTROMER

The Swedish prosecutor's office on Tuesday announced it had filed rape charges against a French artist in the center of an alleged sex scandal and name-leaking of Nobel prize winners resulting in the biggest scandal to hit the Nobel award-giving Swedish institution.

According to an official statement, Sweden's prosecution office filed charges against French artist Jean-Claude Arnault, accused of allegedly raping a woman twice in Stockholm in 2011.