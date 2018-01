Swimmers try to catch a wooden cross thrown by a Greek Orthodox priest into the sea to bless the water during a ceremony to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany Day in Athens, Greece, Jan. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Swimmers come out of the sea after one of them (C) caught a wooden cross thrown by a Greek Orthodox priest into the sea to bless the water during a ceremony to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany Day in Athens, Greece, Jan. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I gives a gold to Greek Orthodox swimmer during the Epiphany Day ceremony, in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Greek Orthodox swimmers hold Greece flag in the cold waters of the Bosphorus where it was thrown during the Epiphany Day ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Greek Orthodox swimmers prepare to where it was thrown during the Epiphany Day ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Greek Orthodox swimmers Nikos Solis (C) holds the wooden cross in the cold waters of the Bosphorus where it was thrown during the Epiphany Day ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Greek Orthodox swimmers took to chilly waters on Saturday in races to retrieve wooden crosses thrown into them by priests to mark the religious feast day of Epiphany.

Images released by epa showed men wearing swimming trunks waiting on small boats in Istanbul as they braced themselves for a cold water dip in the Golden Horn of the Bosporus.