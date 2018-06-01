A photograph facilitated on Jun 1, 2018 by the scientific journal Seeker of Ben Lecomte, an athlete and activist who has set himself the challenge of being the first man to swim across the Pacific Ocean, with the aim of raising awareness about the problem of marine plastic pollution. EFE-EPA/ *** EDITORIAL USE ONLY ***

Ben Lecomte has taken up the unprecedented challenge of swimming across the Pacific Ocean from Japan to the United States, with the aim of fighting pollution in oceans caused by plastic waste.

Lecomte, born 50 years ago in France and a resident of the United States, is seeking to become the first man to swim the 9,000 kilometers (some 5,592 miles) separating the two extremes of the Pacific without the help of any type of float, and accompanied by a yacht to provide him with medical, scientific and logistical support.