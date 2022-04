A view of "Nickname," a piece in the exhibit "Urs Fischer: Lovers" at Museo Jumex in Mexico City on 31 March 2022. EFE/Alex Cruz

A view of "Things," one of the pieces in the exhibit "Urs Fischer: Lovers" at Museo Jumex in Mexico City on 31 March 2022. EFE/Alex Cruz

A view of "Nude on a Table," one of the pieces in the exhibit "Urs Fischer: Lovers" at Museo Jumex in Mexico City on 31 March 2022. EFE/Alex Cruz

A view of "Divided," one of the pieces in the exhibit "Urs Fischer: Lovers" at Museo Jumex in Mexico City on 31 March 2022. EFE/Alex Cruz

A view of "Eugenio & Esthella" (2021- 2022), one of the pieces in the exhibit "Urs Fischer: Lovers" at Museo Jumex in Mexico City on 31 March 2022. EFE/Alex Cruz

The energy and strength of love come to Mexico through the artist Urs Fischer

The sensations and emotions of love and life, and the energies they create and expend, inhabit "Urs Fischer: Lovers," the Swiss-born artist's first individual show in Mexico.

"I was never thinking much about love when I was a kid. You know, you just assume you're gonna get it from your parents," Fischer said during a press conference Thursday at Mexico City's Museo Jumex.