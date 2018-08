Cattle are driven down from the Altenalp to the valley, with the world famous 'Aescher' guesthouse in the background, during the traditional 'Alpabfahrt, (Alpine descent)', in Schwende, canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden, Switzerland, 27 August 2018. EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

A so-called 'Senn' carrying cow bells looks on prior the 'Alpabfahrt, (Alpine descent) where cattle are driven down from the Altenalp to the valley, in Schwende, canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden, Switzerland, 27 August 2018. EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Cattle are driven down from the Altenalp to the valley, with the world famous 'Aescher' guesthouse in the background, during the traditional 'Alpabfahrt, (Alpine descent), in Schwende, canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden, Switzerland, 27 August 2018. EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Cattle are driven down from the Altenalp to the valley, during the traditional 'Alpabfahrt,' (Alpine descent), in Schwende, canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden, Switzerland, 27 August 2018. EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Alpine herders were driving down cattle from their mountainous summer grazing pastures on Monday in anticipation of the colder months.

The "Alpabfahrt," or Alpine descent, sees animals that have been feeding on higher-up land being brought back down to the valley to their owners' winter barns, as seen in epa-efe photographs released Monday.