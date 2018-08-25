A view on the Tschingel Horn mountains, Atlas ridge and Mount Piz Segnas with the distinctive line of the Glarus Overthrust seen from the Casson ridge above Flims in the canton of Grisons, Switzerland, Sept. 1, 2004. EPA-EFE/FILE/ARNO BALZARINI

An association dedicated to climate protection in Switzerland launched an initiative to pass a law seeking to bring down carbon dioxide emissions in the country to zero by 2050, the Verein Klimaschutz Schweiz or Switzerland Climate Protection Association, said in a statement Saturday.

Nearly 100 people across the country traveled to Susten Pass in Canton Uri, at the foot of the Stein glacier, which has receded due to climate change, to urge for legal measures to check climate change by reducing the emission of greenhouse gases.