An image taken with a drone shows Adrien Jaggy and his snow groomer preparing the ski slopes of the ski area Tele Villars-Gryon-Les-Diablerets, in Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Snow groomers were out at dusk smoothing the terrain on the western slopes of the Swiss Alps ready for skiers, as photos released by EPA on Sunday show.

Adrian Jaggy and his snow groomer were busy preparing the slopes in the Tele Villars-Gryon-Les-Diablerets ski area in the snow-blanketed village of Villars-sur-Ollon, 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of Geneva.