Winemakers from an idyllic region in western Switzerland began their harvest especially early this year following a dry, sunny summer with high temperatures, both ideal conditions for the production of high-quality vintages, an efe-epa reporter who documented the process said on Tuesday.
The terraced vineyards of the Lavaux region, covering 800 hectares (1,977 acres), are perched over the northern shores of Lake Geneva (known as Lac Léman in French) and are listed as a UNESCO world heritage site since 2007.