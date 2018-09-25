A picture taken with a drone shows an aerial view as grape pickers harvest grapes of Chasselas in a vineyard overlooking Lake Geneva in Epesses in the region of Lavaux, Switzerland, Sept. 20, 2018 (issued Sept. 25, 2018). EPA/EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Grapes of Chasselas are unloaded from a cableway in a vineyard overlooking Lake Geneva in Puidoux in the region of Lavaux, Switzerland, Sept. 20, 2018 (issued Sept. 25, 2018). EPA/EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Grapes of Chasselas are transported from the steep terraces on a cableway in a vineyard overlooking Lake Geneva in Puidoux in the region of Lavaux, Switzerland, Sept. 20, 2018 (issued Sept. 25, 2018). EPA/EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A grape picker harvests grapes of Chasselas in a vineyard overlooking Lake Geneva in Puidoux in the region of Lavaux, Switzerland, Sept. 20, 2018 (issued Sept. 25, 2018). EPA/EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A picture taken with a drone shows grape pickers harvesting grapes of Chasselas in a vineyard overlooking Lake Geneva in Epesses in the region of Lavaux, Switzerland, Sept. 20, 2018 (issued Sept. 25, 2018). EPA/EFEVALENTIN FLAURAUD

Winemakers from an idyllic region in western Switzerland began their harvest especially early this year following a dry, sunny summer with high temperatures, both ideal conditions for the production of high-quality vintages, an efe-epa reporter who documented the process said on Tuesday.

The terraced vineyards of the Lavaux region, covering 800 hectares (1,977 acres), are perched over the northern shores of Lake Geneva (known as Lac Léman in French) and are listed as a UNESCO world heritage site since 2007.