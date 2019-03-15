A competitor stirs and tastes his cheese fondue during the first qualifying round of the second World Cheese Fondue competition in Tartegnin, Switzerland, Nov. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A team of Swiss experts have set out to find a mathematical formula for the perfect fondue, Switzerland's national savory dish which consists of melted cheese thickened with starch, flavored with wine or sour morello cherry brandy and served in a communal heated stove with chunks of bread used for dunking, the leader of the project told EFE Friday.

The team working to make the ideal pot of melted cheese lead by Pascal Bertsch from the Polytechnic University of Zurich have turned to rheology, the study of the flow of matter primarily in its liquid state, because most debates about what makes the best fondue pivot around whether the melted cheese is too liquid or too thick.