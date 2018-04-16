Motorists drive through heavy smoke caused by bushfires on the M5 in Sydney, Australia, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Commissioner of the New South Wales Rural Fire Services Shane Fitzsimmons speaks to the media at Menai Rural Fire Service Station in Sydney, Australia, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Justin Frith hoses down an area behind his home in Menai in Sydney, Australia, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Residents look on as fire crews work on controlling spot fires at Gandangara Estate in Barden Ridge, Sydney, Australia, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Residents look on as fire crews work on controlling spot fires at Gandangara Estate in Barden Ridge, Sydney, Australia, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rural Fire Service fire fighter Ken Middleton walks over charred land at Gandangara Estate in Barden Ridge, Sydney, Australia, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A Sydney bushfire was still out of control on Monday despite a downgraded threat level, Australia's New South Wales Rural Fire Service said.

The fire has burnt more than 2,430 hectares since Saturday afternoon and is being treated as suspicious.