Syrian children ride on skateboards in the ski park in the western countryside of Damascus, Syria, 26 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syrian children ride on skateboards in the ski park in the western countryside of Damascus, Syria, 26 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syrian children ride on skateboards in the ski park in the western countryside of Damascus, Syria, 26 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syrian children ride on skateboards in the ski park in the western countryside of Damascus, Syria, 26 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syrian children ride on skateboards in the ski park in the western countryside of Damascus, Syria, 26 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syrian children ride on skateboards in the ski park in the western countryside of Damascus, Syria, 26 July 2019. EFE/EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syrian children have started learning to skateboard to help them overcome the shadow of war in the outskirts of Damascus.

The country’s first ever skate park has opened in Qudsaya, just northwest of the capital, where projectiles still rain down from time to time.