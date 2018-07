A man blows into heated glass prior to shaping it, at a waterpipe glass factory in Armanaz, Idlib governorate, northwestern Syria, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

A boy pulls out newly made glass after cooling off in order to clean prior to drawing on them, at a waterpipe glass factory in Armanaz, Idlib governorate, northwestern Syria, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

A man blows the melted glass for the third time into a mold to shape it into a waterpipe, at a waterpipe glass factory in Armanaz, Idlib governorate, northwestern Syria, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

The ongoing civil war in Syria has not only caused untold human misery and decimated the nation's infrastructure, it has also brought the country's economy to its knees, meaning local artisans must toil away with limited resources and short returns, an epa-efe photojournalist reported Friday.

This situation is a familiar one to workers in a glass pipe factory in Armazaz, a town in a region of opposition-held Idlib province, not far from the Turkish border in the northwest.