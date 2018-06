Syrian dancer and choreographer Ahmad Joudeh performs in front of the European Parliament for the World Refugee day in Brussels, Belgium, 20 June 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A Syrian dancer who has escaped life-endangering situations during his country's civil war gave a performance outside the European Parliament on Wednesday to mark World Refugee Day, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

In front of a sizable crowd of spectators and some 100 refugees who came from all over Europe for the occasion, Ahmad Joudeh busted out his ballet moves on the Esplanade in front of the European Parliament.