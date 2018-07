Clay pottery is placed in a kiln for firing at a traditional pottery workshop in Armanaz, Idlib Governorate, Syria, Jul. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Potter Aref Jammo went about his daily tasks Monday in defiance of the violence and streams of desperate refugees fleeing his war-torn Syria.

Unlike many of his compatriots, he has stayed in Syria despite the civil war and chooses to continue working as a traditional potter, as he has done for more than 35 years, an efe-epa journalist reports.