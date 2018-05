A man prepares kebab sticks at a shop during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in A'zaz town, north of the countryside of Aleppo, Syria, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

A man pours licorice juice during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in A'zaz town, north of the countryside of Aleppo, Syria, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

A boy prepares bread at a bakery during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in A'zaz town, north of the countryside of Aleppo, Syria, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Jalebi desserts on display at a shop during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in A'zaz town, north of the countryside of Aleppo, Syria, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Business owners in a town in northern Syria have been busy preparing foodstuffs to be eaten after sunset during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, as documented Friday by an epa-efe photojournalist on the ground.

Kebabs, bread and sweets known as jalebis were some of the items being manufactured and up for sale in stores and stalls spilling out into the streets of A'zaz, a town located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Aleppo.