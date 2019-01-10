The recent opening of a restaurant specialized in selling pig's trotters at the gate of a local mosque near the capital of Taiwan has caused a stir among some Muslim faithful, who despite telling an epa-efe reporter on Thursday that they were offended by the shop peddling an animal product considered filthy in Islam, have shown considerable tolerance toward the establishment.

The Wanjia Pig Feet Restaurant opened at the entrance to the Long Gang Mosque located in Taoyuan County outside Taipei. The temple, one of the island-nation's only eight mosques, is a place for Taiwanese and foreign Muslims to pray and socialize, as documented by the efe-epa photojournalist.