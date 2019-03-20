Taiwan, an island located far away from traditional producers of whiskey, where the natural conditions and climate are not seen as suitable for making high-quality versions of the spirit, have broken molds and received the highest awards due in part to casks from Jerez and Oporto.

No one would have believed in 2008 that Kavalan - which had begun to bottle its first whiskeys - would go on to win the best whiskey prize at the World Whisky Awards in Scotland with its "Solist Vinho Barrique Single Cask Strength" only seven years later.