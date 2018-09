Former Taliban militants surrender their weapons during a reconciliation ceremony in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

An assortment of Taliban fighters on Monday laid down their weapons and joined the peace process in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad.

The move came as part of an amnesty sanctioned by both the former Afghan president, Hamid Karzai, and the United States, an efe-epa photographer in the region reported.