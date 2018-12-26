Nestled on a cliff with a privileged view of the Pacific Ocean is the residence of American actor Johnny Weissmüller - famous for playing Tarzan in numerous films in the 1930s and'40s - standing as a reminder of the Mexican port city of Acapulco's most glamorous era. Acapulco, Mexico. Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ David Guzman

Nestled on a cliff with a privileged view of the Pacific Ocean is the residence of American actor Johnny Weissmüller - famous for playing Tarzan in numerous films in the 1930s and'40s - standing as a reminder of the Mexican port city of Acapulco's most glamorous era. Acapulco, Mexico. Dec. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ David Guzman

Nestled on a cliff with a privileged view of the Pacific Ocean is the residence of American actor Johnny Weissmüller - famous for playing Tarzan in numerous films in the 1930s and'40s - standing as a reminder of the Mexican port city of Acapulco's most glamorous era. Acapulco, Mexico. Dec. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ David Guzman

Nestled on a cliff with a privileged view of the Pacific Ocean is the residence of American actor Johnny Weissmüller - famous for playing Tarzan in numerous films in the 1930s and'40s - standing as a reminder of the Mexican port city of Acapulco's most glamorous era.

For more than a century, Acapulco, in the southern state of Guerrero, has been known for its impressive nightlife, as well as being the setting for dozens of Mexican and international films that have made it a favorite tourist destination for actors and politicians.