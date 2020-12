Ollie the Tasmanian Devil is seen at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, 13 November 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROY VANDERVEGT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's Tasmanian devils are evolving to resist a transmissable cancer, which was once predicted to lead to the extinction of the species, according to scientific study published Friday.

Over two decades, scientists from the University of Tasmania's School of Natural Sciences undertook field research into the facial tumor disease, which reduced devil populations by 80 percent. EFE-EPA