efe-epaSydney, Australia

Tasmanian devils have become more resistant to a facial tumor that has decimated their population in recent decades in Australia, raising hopes of them being able to survive the cancer, according to a study released on Thursday.

An investigation by researchers from Australia and France found that the marsupials (Sarcophilus harrisii) have shown signs of evolutionary adaptations and phenotypic plasticity, meaning a change in characteristics of an organism in response to environmental surroundings.