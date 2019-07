A handout picture made available by the Guggenheim Museums shows a detail of "Magnetic Fields" (1969) by Greek sculptor Takis featured in a retrospective exhibition in Tate Modern, London, United Kingdom. Jul 2, 2019. EFE/GUGGENHEIM MUSEUMS a

A handout picture made available by the Pompidou Centre showing a view of "Magnetic Wall 9 (Red)" (1961) by Greek sculptor Takis featured in a retrospective exhibition in Tate Modern, United Kingdom. Jul 2, 2019. EFE/GEORGES MEGUERDITCHIAN CENTRE POMPIDOU HANDOUT

The magnetic sculptures of Greek artist Takis are set to wow British audiences who will marvel at one of his most iconic works which merges science and art to create a floating work of art.

Panayiotis Vassilakis (born in1925) but better known as Takis, is celebrated for having created highly innovative works that touch on performance art, sculpture, sound and science and that have consistently broken the boundaries of what sculpture is meant to be.