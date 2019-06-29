Five countries in northern Europe, all with coastlines on the Baltic Sea, have been trying to pull their populations out of a culture of hard-drinking in the so-called vodka zone over the past few decades at different speeds, producing varied, and sometimes curious, results.

A recent example can be found in the shape of a mini-tax-war between Estonia and Latvia, as thousands of Estonians go south across the seamless Latvian border to stock up on hard liquor and beer, which is cheaper in Latvia. The phenomenon has created a thriving boozy business in several Latvian border towns.