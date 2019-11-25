US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish arrives for the 2019 American Music Awards at MMicrosoft Theater L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/NINA PROMMER

US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish arrives for the 2019 American Music Awards at MMicrosoft Theater L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/NINA PROMMER

US singer Taylor Swift poses for photographers as she arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/NINA PROMMER

US singer Taylor Swift poses for photographers as she arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/NINA PROMMER

Fans’ votes confirmed teenage singer-songwriter Billie Eilish as an industry favorite Sunday night at the American Music Awards in California, earning accolades with pop star Taylor Swift, who won five prizes and was named artist of the decade.

Both 17-year-old Eilish and Swift, 29, were among those to perform at the event held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, which serves as the precursor to the prestigious Grammys – where winners are determined by industry professionals instead of fan voting.