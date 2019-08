US singer Billy Ray Cyrus and US rapper A$AP Ferg arrive on the red carpet for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, Aug. 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/DJ JOHNSON

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes (L) and American-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello (R) pose with the Best Collaboration Award in the Press Room during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, Aug. 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/DJ JOHNSON

US rapper Missy Elliott poses in the Press Room with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, Aug. 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/DJ JOHNSON

Colombian singer J Balvin poses with awards in the Press Room during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, Aug. 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/DJ JOHNSON

US singer Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, Aug. 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/DJ JOHNSON

Taylor Swift opened the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, and picked up two major awards, including the top honor, Video of the Year.

Swift kicked off the awards performing two songs, "You Need to Calm Down" and "Lover," from her latest album of the same name.