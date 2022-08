Jack Harlow, winner of the Song of Summer award for 'First Class', poses in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 28 August 2022. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Anitta, winner of the Best Latin award, poses in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 28 August 2022. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Lil Nas X poses on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 28 August 2022. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

(L-R) Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose of BLACKPINK pose on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 28 August 2022. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Lizzo poses on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 28 August 2022. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 28 August 2022. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

American pop singer Taylor Swift won the coveted video of the year award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday with her song "All Too Well," as well as the gongs for best longform video and best direction.

Presented at a packed Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, this year's awards were widely distributed with three joint statuettes for Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow for best collaboration, art direction and visual effects for "Industry Baby," and another three for Harry Styles.