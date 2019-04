Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg delivers her speech during a press briefing at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 16 April 2019. EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

Swedish schoolgirl climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) attends the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, 17 April 2019. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Pope Francis (L) greets Swedish schoolgirl climate activist Greta Thunberg (R) during the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, 17 April 2019. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Swedish teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg met Pope Francis on Wednesday during the weekly general audience in the Vatican.

The pair conversed for a few minutes and 16-year-old Thunberg showed the pontiff a small placard bearing the message "Join the Climate Strike."