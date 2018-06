A member of the LGBT community parades as a crowd gathers for the Gay Pride Parade in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Men on the promenade along the Mediterranean Sea take part in the Gay Pride Parade in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Participants wearing unicorn feather headdresses during in the Gay Pride Parade in central Tel Aviv, Israel, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

More than 250,000 people took part here Friday in Tel Aviv's 20th anniversary Gay Pride Parade, the largest event of its kind in the Middle East

The march unfolded in a festive atmosphere, with music and playful bursts of water pistols to celebrate gay rights in Israel, yet hundreds of police were on hand.