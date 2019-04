Orthodox Jews cover their heads with prayer shawls as they recite the Priestly Blessing on the high holiday of Passover, in front of the Western Wall, in Jerusalem, Apr. 22, 2019. EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Orthodox Jews cover their heads with prayer shawls as they recite the Priestly Blessing on the high holiday of Passover, in front of the Western Wall, in Jerusalem, Apr. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Masses of worshipers clad in white shawls gathered for the priestly blessing of the Jewish Passover holiday at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday.

The ritual takes place twice a year first during Passover and then in Sukkot, which is celebrated in October, at the ancient retaining wall that holds up the platform known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.