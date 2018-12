Tens of thousands of demonstrators have marched in Brussels on Sunday under the banner "Claim the Climate" to urge the Belgian government to honor its commitments to combat climate change prior to world leaders meeting in Poland to discuss the future of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

The march took place in the aftermath of violent clashes in Paris where the so-called yellow vest protest against a rise in fuel prices left a toll of more than 100 people injured and over 400 under arrest.