Photo provided by Mexico's National Anthropology and History Institute (INAH) showing one of the pieces from the ancient city of Teotihuacan to be exhibited at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) on March 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jesus Valdovinos/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

A new exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) presents to the public the latest finds at the great pyramids in the archaeological complex and its surroundings in Teotihuacan, Mexico, which for centuries was the vital nucleus of Mesoamerica.

The "City and Cosmos: The Arts of Teotihuacan" exhibit, which will run until July 15, includes almost 200 works ranging from monumental sculptures made in volcanic stone to polychrome mural paintings and small pieces fashioned with precious green stones, obsidian and ceramics, many of which have never before been displayed in the US.