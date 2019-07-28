The acclaimed British-American filmmaker Terry Gilliam was awarded the Silver Cross on Saturday in recognition of his lifetime achievements at the 22nd Guanajuato International Film Festival in central Mexico.

The 78-year-old actor-director is best known for directing landmark films such as "Brazil" (1985), "The Fisher King" (1991), "12 Monkeys" (1995), "The Brothers Grimm" (2005) and "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" (2018) as well as for having belonged to the legendary comedy troupe Monty Python.