Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt has raised a record $41.6 million via crowdfunding for victims of Hurricane Harvey, which hit this Texas city in August 2017 and drove thousands from their flooded, devastated homes.

Watt, who as soon as he learned about the destruction left in Harvey's path opened the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, said the amount of crowdfunding achieved was unmatched in history.