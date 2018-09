Visitors observe the artworks of Salvador Dali in the "Dali: Poetics of the Small," exhibit at the The Meadows Museum in Texas USA. Photo taken Sept. 09 2018 EPA- EFE/ José Miguel Pascual Labrador

Spanish master Salvador Dali visited Texas in the 1950s, when he was already a world famous artist, thanks to his experiments with surrealism starting two decades earlier.

The Meadows Museum, nicknamed the "Prado on the Prairie," in Dallas is now giving the public an opportunity to dream in technicolor again with a new exhibition that runs until Dec. 9.