Texas police at a private home recover a shark stolen by three men from the San Antonio Aquarium on July 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/ San Antonio Aquarium / Handout / EDITORAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Video capture showing three suspects stealing a shark from the San Antonio, Texas, aquarium in a baby carriage on July 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/ San Antonio Aquarium / Handout / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Antone Shannon, 38, was arrested for stealing a female bull shark from the San Antonio Aquarium, police said Tuesday.

The police department in the town of Leon Valley, located about 15 kilometers (nine miles) from San Antonio, on Tuesday released the identity of the main suspect in the unusual theft. Police say that Shannon and a couple of accomplices stole the young shark, known as "Helen," from the aquarium on Saturday afternoon, smuggling it out of the facility in a baby carriage.