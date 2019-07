View of plastic bags full of pillows sewn by two ladies from southern Texas, who have made more than 5,000 pillows to soften migrant families' long stay at bus stations on the Mexican side of the border while waiting to be given a date to apply for political asylum. EFE-EPA/M. Salazar-Lucio/File

Maria Elena Salazar (l.), 83, fills a bag with rag dolls for migrant children on the US-Mexico border; she and daughter, Maria Salazar-Lucio, have made more than 5,000 pillows to soften migrant families' long stay at bus stations on the Mexican side of the border while waiting to apply for political asylum. EFE-EPA/M. Salazar-Lucio/File

Two ladies from southern Texas have sewn more than 5,000 pillows to soften migrant families' long stay at bus stations on the Mexican side of the border while waiting to be given a date to apply for political asylum.

What Melba Salazar-Lucio, 61, and her mother Maria Elena Salazar, 83, began doing as a small act of charity has become a project called Pillows of Love, which is receiving donations from all around the United States.