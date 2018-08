Thai military officials, the rescue workers and park officials inform associated officials of their plan in regards to the rescue operation for missing football players and their coach at the Tham Luang cave in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jun. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

A handout photo made available by Chiang Rai Public Relations Office shows Wild Boar soccer team coach-turned-Buddhist monk Ekapol Chantawong (L) as he receives Thai citizen ID card from Mae Sai District Chief Somsak Kanakham (R) at the district office in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, 08 August 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHIANG RAI PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICE HANDOUT

Some of the 12 members of the Wild Boar soccer team, who were rescued from the Tham Luang cave, greet the media during a military governmental TV pool broadcasting program at Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, 18 July 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

The 12 boys and their soccer coach who spent more than two weeks trapped in a cave in Thailand have turned into social media stars since their rescue a month ago on Friday.

The boys, following the miraculous rescue operation which is set to be made into a movie and the theme of a museum, have resumed their daily life gradually, but with a major difference: an increased number of followers on Facebook and Instagram.