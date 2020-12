Visitors wearing rented traditional clothes take souvenir photos at a temple in the city of Ayutthaya, Thailand, 14 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The government of Thailand has launched a travel campaign for singles in collaboration with the dating app Tinder, with the aim of encouraging domestic tourism in light of the loss of foreign visitors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first pilot trip is free for 100 single Thai people and is scheduled for Sunday, according to the campaign launched this week by the Tourism Authority of Thailand. EFE-EPA