A United States citizen in Thailand faces a defamation case, which entails two years in prison if proven guilty, for writing online negative reviews against an island resort.

The Sea View Resort hotel located on Koh Chang island is one of the top Thai tourist destinations known for its sandy beaches and turquoise waters. EFE-EPA