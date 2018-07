An undated handout photo released by Royal Thai Army on July 2, 2018, shows members of rescue team loading cables inside the cave complex to rescue a missing youth soccer team and their coach at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand. EPA-EFE/ROYAL THAI ARMY HANDOUT HANDOUT

An undated handout photo released by Royal Thai Army on July 2, 2018, shows Thai soldiers loading cables in the cave complex during a rescue operation for a missing youth soccer team and their coach at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand. EPA-EFE/ROYAL THAI ARMY HANDOUT

Rescue teams on Monday found 12 children and their football coach alive, after having been missing in a cave in northern Thailand for over a week, local authorities said.

The governor of Chiang Rai province, Narongsak Osottanakorn, confirmed that the soccer players, aged between 11 and 16 years, and their 26-year-old coach were found near an islet inside the cave, according to the Thai channel PBS.