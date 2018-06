Thai police Senior Sergeant Major Tanit Bussabong directs traffic while wearing a dinosaur costume during his shift directing traffic in Nakhon Nayok province, Thailand, Jun. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai police officer has resorted to an unusual tactic to brighten up the rather mundane daily task of directing traffic outside a local kindergarten, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) outside Bangkok.

Senior Sergeant Major Tanit Bussabong on Thursday was dressed in a playful dinosaur costume as he directed the passing vehicles, high-fiving passing students as they arrived at school, an epa-efe journalist reports.