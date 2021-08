A foreign tourist snorkels near a large bleached coral exposed in low tide, in the Gulf of Thailand, off the eastern seaboard island of Koh Samet, about 200km from Bangkok, in Rayong province, Thailand, 22 June 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/BARBARA WALTON

A file picture shows fish swim above a coral reef in the Andaman Sea off the popular beach resort of Railay Beach in Krabi, southern Thailand, 22 October 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/UDO WEITZ

Thailand, one of the most visited countries in the world due to its spectacular tropical beaches, has banned from marine parks the use of sunscreens that contain four chemicals known to damage corals.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said that the measure, which came into effect on Wednesday, was aimed at protecting the country's coasts from products that "deteriorate coral reefs, destroy larvae, obstruct their reproductive system and cause coral bleaching."