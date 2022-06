Thailand relaxes cannabis cultivation, consumption

Bangkok (Thailand), 09/06/2022.- A customer looks at a cannabis flower through a magnifying glass at a cannabis cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, 09 June 2022. As the first country in Asia, Thailand on 09 June has moved to decriminalize cannabis as well as allowing the possession and growing of cannabis plants at home for self-consumption. Under the new law, which also removes cannabis from the country's narcotics list, families can grow up to 6 plants in their homes, however the government has warned people not to think this means they can smoke marijuana in public and cause a nuisance to others, as this is still not permitted. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

