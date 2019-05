Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (L) waves to well-wishers from a balcony of the Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall in the Grand Palace as part of the monarch's the royal coronation ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai well-wishers wave flags as Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (rear L) and Queen Suthida (rear R) appear on a balcony of the Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall in the Grand Palace as part of the monarch's the royal coronation ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (L) and Queen Suthida (R) greet well-wishers from a balcony of the Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall in the Grand Palace as part of the monarch's the royal coronation ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai Queen Suthida (R) looks on as Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (L) waves to well-wishers from a balcony of the Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall in the Grand Palace as part of the monarch's the royal coronation ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The king and queen consort of Thailand on Monday greeted the public from the balcony of Bangkok's Grand Palace for the first time after his formal coronation.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who was crowned on Saturday and led a procession through the streets of the Thai capital's Old City on Sunday, was accompanied by his newly-wed spouse, Queen Suthida.