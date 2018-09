Members of the soccer team that were rescued the past July 10 from the Tham Luang cave in a cave simulation, at a press conference in Bangkok, Tailand Sept. 6 2018. EPA- EFE/ Rungroj Yongrit

Members of the soccer team that were rescued the past July 10 from the Tham Luang cave at a press conference in Bangkok, Tailand Sept. 6 2018. EPA- EFE/ Rungroj Yongrit

Some 10,000 people attended a dinner Thursday organized by the royal household and the government for rescue personnel and volunteers who took part in the mission to rescue 12 children and an adult trapped inside a cave in northern Thailand.

The people rescued, members of the Wild Boars youth soccer team, also attended the event at Bangkok's Royal Dusit Plaza as guests of honor.